Two graduating high school students of Jefferson County have each received a Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative scholarship.
Rigby High School graduate Abby Kinghorn and Ririe High School graduate Eden Griffith have each received the $2,400 scholarship. This scholarship will be disbursed in increments of $600 for four years as long as both students continue their education.
Fall River awarded a total of $70,000 in scholarships to local area students whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. A “member” is anyone who receives electric service from Fall River, whether at a permanent residence, a vacation property or commercial business.
The scholarship program is funded by donations from owner-members of the Cooperative as well as unclaimed Patronage Capital by former members who have moved away from our service territory and have not provided Fall River Electric with an accurate forwarding address. Over the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded over a half million dollars in scholarships to deserving students.
“We see these scholarships as an investment in the future and to help provide opportunities to children of our members to receive the education needed to improve their life and the lives of their families. It is our hope that one day these exceptional students will return to our area and perhaps work for the Cooperative,” Fall River Electric CEO Bryan Case said.
Scholarship applications for 2020 will be accepted early next year and the application forms will be available on Fall River Electric’s website.