ASHTON, Idaho — As students from the Upper Valley head to the halls of higher education, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative congratulates fifteen students who graduated last spring and were part of thirty-two students whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. These scholarships totaled more than $75,000. Over the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded over a half million dollars in scholarships to deserving students.

Each Fall River Electric scholarship is valued at $2,400 and disbursed annually in increments of $600 over a four-year period if the students the scholarship has been awarded to continue their education. Scholarship recipients are chosen based on financial need, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, and an essay each applicant submits.

