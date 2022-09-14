ASHTON, Idaho — As students from the Upper Valley head to the halls of higher education, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative congratulates fifteen students who graduated last spring and were part of thirty-two students whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. These scholarships totaled more than $75,000. Over the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded over a half million dollars in scholarships to deserving students.
Each Fall River Electric scholarship is valued at $2,400 and disbursed annually in increments of $600 over a four-year period if the students the scholarship has been awarded to continue their education. Scholarship recipients are chosen based on financial need, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, and an essay each applicant submits.
There were 14 total Upper Valley Students who received the scholarship. The following are from Jefferson County.
Jordan Nelson – Ririe HS
Karlee Kinghorn – Rigby HS
Lucy Golding – Rigby HS
Fall River Electric’s CEO Bryan Case said, “Our members help fund these scholarships and see them as an investment in our future as well as to help provide opportunities to children of our members to receive the education needed to improve their life and the lives of their families.”
Scholarship applications for 2023 will be accepted early next year and the application forms will be available on Fall River Electric’s website.
Fall River is a customer-owned, nonprofit electric utility providing nearly 19,000 connections in portions of three states including eastern Idaho, southwest Montana, and western Wyoming. Fall River Electric is committed to safely and economically provide reliable energy and other services which bring value to its membership.