The Jefferson County Joint School District Board of Trustees responded to public comment on proposed school boundaries for the 2020-2021 school year in the board’s Aug. 14 meeting.
Most public comment has revolved around concerns related to Farnsworth offering the same opportunities as Rigby Middle School. Two parents expressed concerns in the school board’s July meeting, and another parent, Justin Woelfel, expressed similar concerns in the Aug. 14 meeting. Parent Jill Harris said it might be a good idea to split the middle schools by grade, making Farnsworth a sixth grade school and having seventh and eighth graders attend Rigby Middle School.
In response to previous comments, trustee Dave Grant splitting the middle school is intended to provide students with more opportunities they would not have if all students attended the same schools.
“It is in an effort to make sure that our kids are getting more opportunities, not less, at both schools,” Grant said.
Superintendent Chad Martin agreed, saying with larger class sizes, fewer students would have opportunities to participate.
“When we have sixth and seventh graders going in with 500 students, that limits opportunity, whether it’s student government, whether it’s basketball, whatever it is,” Martin said.
Martin said some of the concerns are valid, since Farnsworth was built to be a middle school while Rigby Middle School was originally a high school.
“Are we going to add an auxiliary gym onto Farnsworth? No, probably not. Are they going to be the same? No, they won’t be the same,” he said. “But I do believe we can offer very comparable opportunities, and we will do everything in our power to do that.”
Grant said he did not want to see students at Farnsworth having a disadvantage and said the board would ensure adequate supplies and opportunities would be provided at the school to make it equally as desirable as Rigby Middle School.
Woelfel said he saw an issue with recruiting teachers, considering about half of the faculty members were certified and half were uncertified.
“It’s going to take another year to recruit the type of talent you’re going to need for that school,” he said.
Martin said that would not be the case, since most of the faculty currently at the middle school would be split between the two middle schools. He said there would not be a large increase in faculty size overall. He said efforts would be made to make the split equitable so talents would be comparable in the two schools.
“We’ve got a plan in place to do that,” Martin said.