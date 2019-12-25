Two new exterior doors are set to be installed at Harwood Elementary School after the school board gave the go-ahead Dec. 11.
The doors will be part of the Harwood construction and will cost Jefferson School District No. 251 a total of $76,000. Each will be composed mostly of glass, allowing more natural light to enter the school, based on the change order. One of the doors being replaced is a side door, while the other is the front entrance.
“In the original plans, there was nothing to do with those doors,” Superintendent Chad Martin told school board members. “However, the doors themselves at least need to be replaced because there’s some rust and other things, but as you can see … it doesn’t match in with the updated style of the building.”
Martin said the district had saved $60,000 when the general contractor went with a different steel erection contractor. He said that would thus offset most of the door cost. He said he thought installing the new doors would last longer, but said the doors could also be repainted or otherwise fixed.
“It certainly looks a lot better than the (old doors),” school board member Bruce Byram said.
The board unanimously approved the change.
Martin said other construction is moving ahead, with the office space at Midway Elementary School completed and the Harwood office nearly ready.
“I can’t tell you how great it is, instead of being in the teachers’ lounge and having people eat around me while I’m trying to do principal stuff — yeah, it’s great,” said Midway Principal Gary Comstock.
Martin said he felt the new entry office “really sets the tone” for the building, and Comstock said it has been well-received by the community.
Martin said the new Rigby High School parking lot, which has been completed, is benefitting the school during the winter sports season, and said Cottonwood Elementary School is “starting to look like a school.”
“It’s really coming together,” he said. “It’s exciting to see.”