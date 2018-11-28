The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees approved the sale of lot 8 of the former Rigby Junior High School Nov. 7 and to allow Superintendent Lisa Sherick to begin the sale process and to enter negotiations.
Business Manager Bryce Bronson said they received an offer from High Desert Commercial for 1.14 acres at $3 per square-foot for a total of $163,557. Lot 8 is the parcel of land at the corner of Main Street and 1st West.
The board rejected an offer for all six acres of the land in April from High Desert Commercial. At that time the bid was received in the amount of $526,640 ($2 per square-foot) despite being appraised for $856,000 ($3.25 per square-foot).
According to Idaho Code 33-601, no real property of the school district can be sold for less than the appraised value. Therefore the board unanimously rejected the bid.
Because the bid did not match the appraised value, the board was able sell the property for the highest price the market would bear