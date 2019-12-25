A group looking to develop nearly 40 acres of land across from Rigby High School has requested to hook onto Jefferson School District No. 251’s sewer line.
In their initial consideration of the request, school board trustees expressed interest, but hesitancy at the idea.
“In looking through this proposal, there are a lot of positives here, which I think would be good, not only for that area, but our community,” Trustee Michael Peterson said. “So I like that, but I also believe on the other side that there’s not enough information here yet for us to make a really well-informed decision, fully commit that much to the future.”
If the board were to approve the request, the district would receive connection fees and developers would pay for any needed enhancements to the line, according to the proposal. The line would serve a number of developments, including 10 acres of commercial properties with restaurants and fast food places, 12 acres of upscale multi-family housing and 15 acres of single-family housing.
Most trustees wanted more details about the sewer line and future capacity. Trustee Roy Ellis said the district owns “quite a bit” of undeveloped land in the area that may need to be used for schools as the area grows.
“My concern would be if we turn that over and let someone else use those lines, are we going to have the capacity to be able to take care of our own facilities?” Ellis said.
Martin said he had been told the line would have the capacity for the added sewage. Martin said they did not know how much future capacity would be needed, however.
“There’s a lot of information that we have to know,” Trustee Leon Clark said.
Martin said he had consulted with the district’s attorney and was told the district could legally permit others access to the sewer line. He said the attorney had cautioned for trustees to be aware of any complications that could arise.
Board members ultimately voted to table the request until they had more details.
According to the proposal, the developers are first looking to the school district for sewer access because of the proximity of the sewer line, since the nearest City of Rigby line is located east of Fifth West. Martin told board members he had approached city officials to see if they would be interested in taking over the district’s line. He said the line had been built to serve Farnsworth and Jefferson elementary schools, and the city had not been interested at the time.
“That hasn’t changed, they don’t want to take ownership of that,” Martin said.
Jorelle McClellan of Rigby submitted the request to the board on behalf of herself, her husband Andrew McClellan and development group Triumph Group LLC.