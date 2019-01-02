The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees are discussing the idea of developing a classified salary schedule for district teachers.
Business Manager Blake Jenson presented the idea to the board during the Dec. 13 meeting explaining that most districts in the state have such a schedule. He said raising the district’s substitute rate is also a part of the schedule.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Jenson said the district’s substitute rates haven’t been changed in at least 18 years.
Special Education Director Wendy Landon indicated that it is hard to obtain good substitutes because the district’s substitute rate is much lower that other districts. Because of this, substitutes often select other districts.
In his proposed schedule, Jenson said he did not put Ririe’s salaries at the top compared to similar sized district’s not did he put them at the lowest.
Before proceeding with the schedule, Trustee Brigham Cook commented that he has a problem with the additional funds it would take to implement the schedule. Trustee Becca Andreasen disagreed, explaining there is a need for such a schedule.
“She feels there is a need for a classified salary schedule and suggested it be built into the budget and see how things fall, then decide whether to implement it or not after that is complete,” draft minutes state.
Chairman Jason Ferguson and Cook said they don’t feel like the proposed salary schedule is out of line, but they have some concerns implementing it.
For the time being, the board requested that the discussion be tabled for the Jan. 10 board meeting to give them more time to think about it.
“(Trustee) Cody (Kemp) commented that he is all about employee retention and a lot of work and research has been put into putting this together,” draft minutes state.
In other discussion, Jenson informed the board that Ririe Elementary School will be purchasing a new sign. He said the current sign is “outdated” and needs repairs.
Funds will be used from donations from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 Ririe Cheer Team. Board Clerk and Cheer Coach Kristi Hamilton said each year if there were any funds leftover in the cheer account, the teams vote on an area where they can give back within the district. The aforementioned teams decided on an updated sign.
Lastly, Superintendent Chad Williams said there have been brief discussions regarding the annexation of some homes in the Ririe area. For now he said they plan to take “baby steps” in the process and informed the board that it will take while for this to occur, if ever.
“Williams commented that ultimately it makes sense to do this because most of the students who live in Birch Creek, upper and lower, already come to Ririe,” draft minutes state.