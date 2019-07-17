Laine Eckersell of Eckersell Funeral Home is looking at buying a piece of the former Rigby Junior High property.
Jefferson County School District No. 251 considered the $150,000 bid from Eckersell’s Inc. on lot 5 of a former piece of Rigby Junior High School property in their July meeting. They did not accept the bid outright, but made a counteroffer of $155,000 with the intent the additional money cover realtor and closing fees. The property was initially appraised at $180,000.
Lot eight previously sold for a higher dollar amount per acre. However, board member Leon Clark said although that lot — which is located on Main Street — sold for more, he thinks $150,000 is reasonable for lot five.
“This will be on the northeast corner adjacent to the church,” he said about lot five. “It would be a little less desirable.”
Clark said he also believes Eckersell’s would be an appropriate buyer and a “very quiet business.”
“It’s not going to be an open-early, stay-late kind of business that would draw complaints from neighbors,” he said.
Board member David Grant initially brought up having the buyer pay for the realtor and closing fees. Some other board members chimed in in agreement, including board member Bruce Byram. Chairperson Angie Robison asked whether the board should raise the price of the property and then use that money to pay the fees or accept the $150,000 offer on the condition Eckersell’s pays the fees.
“I think it would look better on a future appraisal if we raise the price, and that would cover realtor fees,” Byram said.
The board voted unanimously to make the counteroffer.