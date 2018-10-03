The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees reviewed multiple policies at its Sept. 13 meeting including its per diem and district vehicle policies.
After Superintendent Chad Williams read over the per diem policy and highlighted a few key changes, Trustee Brigham Cook said if meals are provided at a convention or training, then per diem should not be given, and that a sentence should be added to indicate that.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Business Manager Blake Jenson said there are instances where an employee cannot front the money themselves and need the per diem before attending the event. Cook again said a per diem should not be paid in advance for the meals provided.
With that, Ririe High School agriculture teacher Jake Landon asked why the board is “micro-managing things.”
“Landon asked if the board is going to tell him how to spend his budget even though it is not part of the district budget, but rather money that is given by the state,” draft minutes state.
Chairman Jason Ferguson said because of few people taking advantage of the per diem, the board had to change the policy. Landon however said his account has nothing to do with the budget and again asked why the board is trying to micro-manage.
“Jake (Landon) asked why everyone has to suffer because of one person abusing the policy.”
Karlee Cysewski also said the board is micro-managing staff.
“Cysewski commented that it feels like the board is micro-managing everything and has no trust in the staff and it feels like a slap on the wrist,” draft minutes state.
Cook said that if a full per diem is needed beforehand, it will have to be approved by administration, and if it is not approved, receipts will have to be turned in afterwards for reimbursement. Williams said that he is authorized to approve per diem or any expenditure up to amount of under $10,000.
Despite that, Williams recommended that the policy be left alone, but add more pressure on the administration to make sure things are done correctly. Trustee Becca Andreasen agreed, but if another problem arises, then they will discuss going a different direction.
The board also discussed its transporting non-district employees in district vehicles policy. Williams said the policy briefly touches on non-district employees traveling with a district employee but it doesn’t address it in detail.
Prior to the meeting Williams received feedback from other Superintendents in the area. After considering that feedback he recommended that the policy limit the non-district employee to immediate family members only.
Cook said he personally doesn’t have an issue with a spouse traveling along but is unsure about having their kids come too. Ferguson agreed explaining that by bringing kids along it turns more into a vacation.
Trustees Cody Kemp and Nathan Johnson said their only concern is the possible liability.
“Cody (Kemp) commented that he does not see a big issue with this because the vehicle is going there anyway. He sees the liability issue, but not as a huge issue,” draft minutes state.
Johnson questioned whether there is a difference in liability depending on if it’s a spouse or children. Ferguson said it is the perception.
Before making a final decision on the policy, the board decided to table the discussion for a future meeting.