The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees authorized the administration to proceed with releasing a survey to patrons Dec. 12 that outlines what they would like in a new superintendent.
Director of Business Bryce Bronson explained that the survey would consist of several multiple choice questions about the characteristics patrons in the district would like. The survey would be emailed to all of the parents through the district’s school messenger system.
After receiving the surveys, the board would consider the responses at a later school board meeting.
District Executive Assistant and Board Clerk Monica Pauley said as of Dec. 19 the survey has yet to be completed.
The board unanimously approved sending out the survey.
In other discussion, the board decided to utilize Superintendent Lisa Sherick as a volunteer after she retires at the end of the year.
Bronson proposed the idea to have Sherick assist the district administration and board with the superintendent search and the advantages of Sherick’s 32 years of experience in the field.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, Trustee Leon Clark moved to utilize Sherick on a volunteer basis to assist the board with the interview and hiring process for the new superintendent. The ensuing vote was unanimous.
Sherick announced in September that she will reach the Rule of 90 on Jan. 1, and feels like now is the best time to retire before she gets to deep into the school plans with regards to the recently approved bond for a new elementary school and various other projects.
“I want to do the best thing for the school district, the longer I stay and am involved in the planning, design and construction of our bond projects, the more difficult the transition will be to the new superintendent,” she said Sept. 12.
She is set to retire Jan. 4, 2019.