Getty Images School Closures
Getty Images

All school districts in Jefferson and Clark counties are closed Monday, Feb. 3, including Jefferson School District 251, Ririe School District 252, West Jefferson School District 253 and Clark County School District 161.

Other school closures today include:

Idaho Falls School District 91

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Alturas International Academy

Shelley Joint School District 60

Madison School District 321

Mackay Joint School District 

Monticello Montessori Public Charter School 

Fremont County Joint School District 215

White Pine Charter School 

White Pine STEM Academy

Holy Rosary Catholic School

American Heritage Charter School

Taylor's Crossing Public Charter School

The following schools will have delayed start times:

Sugar-Salem School District will have a delayed start of two hours.