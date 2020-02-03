All school districts in Jefferson and Clark counties are closed Monday, Feb. 3, including Jefferson School District 251, Ririe School District 252, West Jefferson School District 253 and Clark County School District 161.
Other school closures today include:
Idaho Falls School District 91
Bonneville Joint School District 93
Alturas International Academy
Shelley Joint School District 60
Madison School District 321
Mackay Joint School District
Monticello Montessori Public Charter School
Fremont County Joint School District 215
White Pine Charter School
White Pine STEM Academy
Holy Rosary Catholic School
American Heritage Charter School
Taylor's Crossing Public Charter School
The following schools will have delayed start times:
Sugar-Salem School District will have a delayed start of two hours.