The following schools are closed today:

Shelley School District 60

Blackfoot School District 55

Ririe School District 252

Bonneville Joint School District 93

Alturas International Academy

Firth School District 59

Jefferson School District 251

Madison School District 321

Holy Rosary Catholic School

American Heritage Charter School

Watersprings School

White Pine Charter School

The following schools will have delayed start times:

Idaho Falls School District 91 schools will start two hours late. There will be no kindergarten or preschool classes. 

Sugar-Salem School District schools will start two hours late.

Fremont County Joint School District 215 schools will start two hours late.

Hope Lutheran School will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m.

Teton School District 401 schools will start classes two hours late.

Post Register