Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 is moving forward with the sale of two lots from the old Junior High School for $300,000 to CDE Boys LLC.
According to a letter from Wright Law Offices, who represents CDE Boys LLC., the agreement is contingent upon terms of closing before the end of 2020 and rezoning of the lots for commercial use.
According to Rigby Planning and Zoning administrator Ione Hansen, the area is already zoned for commercial use.
CDE Boys LLC. is registered under Kent Oseen, a Certified Public Accountant with Crandall & Oseen in Idaho Falls. Oseen stated that the plots were purchased as an investment property as Rigby is currently a “hotspot.”
“Everyone is moving to Rigby,” he said. “It’s hard to find land anywhere and the taxes are cheaper in Rigby.”
Oseen said there are currently no plans to put anything on the lots but as the plots became available, it was hard to pass up.