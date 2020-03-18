Dear Parents and Staff,
Over this weekend, we have struggled over the decision whether to close schools prior to spring break. Our district administrative team met Saturday and Sunday. We spoke with various government agencies at every level of government, all the way to the Governor’s office. We read your emails. We heard from staff. We watched what was being posted on social media.
This was an extremely hard decision, but agencies at every level of government including the state’s public health system urged us to continue school next week. We are continuing school tomorrow, Monday, March 16th.
Many aspects of your lives are now being affected by the arrival of COVID-19 in Idaho. All of us will be thinking about how best to get through the spread of infection during the next few months. At the heart of our decision-making process was thinking about what is best for our students, our families, and the community as a whole. The decision meant thinking about all of the students we serve, from those who depend on the various services schools offer, to students who profit from their academic success.
School attendance is crucial to the success of our students, however, we also respect the rights of parents and want you to feel comfortable doing what you feel is best for your children. In the coming weeks, Jefferson School District 251 has modified its attendance procedure based on our current attendance policy. Parents who choose to keep their students home should call and let their school know their child will be absent due to COVID-19 concerns. The school will mark the absence accordingly. These absences will not count against the student’s attendance. High school students will not lose credits because of these absences. Teachers will work with students to meet their learning needs.
Attached you will find the recommendations from The Center of Disease Control for school closures, regarding COVID-19. Our intention is to continue to closely monitor the situation and work closely with health and medical professionals to make the best decisions possible for our students and our community.
We thank you for your patience, support and understanding as we work together to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible.
Sincerely,
Chad Martin, Superintendent
Jefferson School District 251