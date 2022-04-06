The Jefferson School District 251 Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding on March 18, with One Love Counseling services, who will be providing a counselor to both Harwood Elementary and Rigby Middle School.
According to Don Fryberger, Principal of Harwood Elementary, the agreement made with One Love is something that Harwood has been attempting to establish for a few years.
“We saw a need, and so we started reaching out to agencies,” Fryberger said. “It never really got off the ground.”
The vision behind this agreement, according to Fryberger, is to break down the barriers that stand between kids and their families and access to counseling. This program will allow a counselor to be present at the school during scheduled times in order to provide counseling services to students in need, without the need for parents to take time off work in order to pick up their student and drive them to an appointment.
“It’s been taboo in the past to use counseling services at a school that has school counselors,” Fryberger said. “Our counselors are not equipped to provide deep and complex individual services, these aren’t the types of services they can provide.”
Instead, Fryberger said, a single counselor from One Love will be shared between both Harwood Elementary and Rigby Middle School, for what he believes will be six to eight hours a day. As the need increases and the program grows, the district may look into acquiring more counselors or including more schools.
According to Fryberger, there is an ever-growing need for mental health services in school districts. He stated COVID, the subsequent isolation as well as the events in our communities and our world has an impact on the students.
Currently, Harwood Elementary has been in a partnership with Teton Counseling Center, who has been able to provide counseling services at no cost. This partnership was established with the help of the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center, who gave the school a grant to pay for the services offered, Fryberger stated.
With One Love, counseling services will be available at the school, not through the school, according to Fryberger. The agreement between the agency and the district states that the school is to provide a space within its walls which will be a designated counseling space.
The school will not pay for any services provided. One Love will act in an official capacity as a health services provider and work with parents’ and insurances to pay for their services, according to Fryberger.
Fryberger is unsure if services with Teton will continue once the grant is all used. If they do continue, he believes the agreement between the school and Teton will closer resemble the arrangement with One Love.
Harwood and the school district received aid from the Healthy Minds Partnership, a Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation which provides technical assistance in setting up programs like these, Fryberger stated.
According to Sherry Simmons, Director of Secondary Education in District #251, Rigby Middle had not been involved in acquiring counseling services for the school as long as Harwood and Fryberger had. However, she stated, after receiving the technical assistance grant from the Healthy Minds Partnership, they were fortunate enough to be included in the program.
“Don has worked so hard talking with agencies,” Simmons said. “This agency is very available to get this going soon.”
Simmons stated that they are hoping to implement this program within in the next few weeks. The implementation process, she stated, can sometimes take longer than expected, but she is certain the program will be fully implemented and available to families when students return in the Fall.
As of now, the the district is discussing the One Love agreement as an option for Rigby High School as well, Simmons stated. She believes this program would be beneficial for every school.
“We just want for students to be able to access the mental health services they need,” Simmons said. “We look forward to being able to help them do that.”