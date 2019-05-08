School district breaks ground on Midway additions

The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees and Midway students broke ground Friday morning on the school’s additional classrooms.
District Superintendent Chad Martin said the elementary school will have 6 additional classrooms and a new gymnasium by the start of the 2020 school year. They will also receive a new fire alarm system, new windows and lighting upgrades.
Martin said the school will most likely use all six classrooms at the start of the 2020 school year, but have also planned for future growth as well.
The board of trustees approved a guaranteed maximum price of $5.1 million for the renovations and upgrades at its April 10 meeting.
The school is receiving the additions after voters approved a $36 million bond in August.
Harwood will also receive a new fire alarm system, new windows, lighting upgrades, a safety front entry/office space and a multi-purpose room/gym for school and community use, along with eight additional classrooms.
The combine cost between the two schools was estimated to be $15 million.