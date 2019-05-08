School district breaks ground on Midway additions

The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees and Midway Elementary School students break ground on the school's additional classrooms and new gymnasium Friday morning. Pictured are: (front row)Seth Bradley, Kendall Chapple, Jaycie Wells, Sam Cordier, Osbaldo Ariza, Kanyon Poole, Kash Smith, Straton Nelson, Brooklyn Nelson, Chelsea Close, Dashel Boldt, McKoy Skaar and Sienna Zolman. (Back row) Trustees Michael Peterson, David Grant, Leon Clark, Leanna Poole, Roy Ellis and Superintendent Chad Martin.