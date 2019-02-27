School district introduces bussing app

Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Director of Transportation Clyde Southwick informed the Board of Trustees Feb. 13 that the district is now offering an app that will provide parents with student bussing information.
The Traversa Ride 360 app is a free application that provides detailed bus route information to parents. Southwick said a benefit of the app is the district can said notifications to parents regarding specific routes, rather than having to send a mass email to all parents of the district.
“This program will allow us to communicate with parents on a specific route,” he said. “It’s available to everybody.”
Southwick pointed out that the app will only be a benefit to parents if all information about the student is up-to-date such as their address. The app will allow parents to have specific route information for each of their students such as detailed pick-up and drop-off times as well as the address for each.
“The information is only as good as the information that we have in Power School,” he said. “So if somebody doesn’t update their address in Power School, we’re going to show the address that’s current in Power School.”
Although the app will help streamline bussing information to parents, the district will still send out emails to all parents if there are bussing delays or cancelations. Likewise, if parents decide they want to pick their children up, they will still need to call and inform the school.
“We’re preparing to put this out for our patrons,” Southwick said.