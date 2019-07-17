School district looks to emulate successful middle school math program at high school

Compared to the rest of Idaho, Jefferson County School District No. 251 middle school students are doing great. Other grades, not as much, if ISAT scores are an indicator.
In English and in math, grades six through eight were above or at the average state level when it came to ISAT scores. Director of Secondary Education Sherry Simmons said those numbers are something to celebrate.
“We’re always stronger in math,” she said. “And that is so exciting, because many districts really struggle in math.”
Superintendent Chad Martin said in middle school math, high student performance may be attributed to the fact the school uses College Prep Math. He said comparing the school’s scores to the state is a good indicator the district is doing well in that area.
“Those are some of the highest scores in the state for middle school math,” he said about Rigby Middle School scores.
However, students in the district also struggled in some areas. Neither grades nine nor 10 were meeting the state average in either math or English. Elementary school students are also having a hard time with the language arts, Director of Elementary Education Michele Southwick said.
“For some reason, in elementary, we have struggled in the reading for the last five plus years,” Southwick said. “Our scores in reading have actually been lower than the math scores.”
In math, elementary school students are mostly doing well compared to the state.
Simmons said “there is always a story behind the numbers” and said it is also important to consider how specific student cohorts are doing compared to how they were doing the year before.
“You can’t just look at the number alone, without some reference to where they’ve been as a group,” she said.
Some issues are more systematic, however, and the district is looking at different ways to address areas students consistently have difficulties with. In the case of elementary English, Southwick said the district has been working with a consultant from Boise for the past two years and plans to continue that relationship into the next school year. She said another way those at elementary schools will try to help students and bring scores up is by embedding ISAT-type questions into weekly and monthly assessments.
There is also a plan to change the math program at the high school, Simmons said.
“We see high school math, and we’ve addressed that before, we’ve talked about that before as an issue we really need to look at,” Martin said.
Simmons said the success of College Prep Math at the middle school may serve as a pathway to success for the upper grade levels. Martin said the hope is there will be a shift in the right direction after the program comes to the high school.
“It would be somewhat negligent if we didn’t at least explore the option of ‘Let’s move that (program) on,’” he said. “Because it’s obviously working.”
Simmons said teachers have been going through training to prepare them to teach the curriculum at the high school level. Simmons said ninth grade algebra will be the first to make the transition to College Prep Math this upcoming fall, with geometry possibly transitioning in the fall of 2020.