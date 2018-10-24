The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 will be relocating its District Office from Ririe Elementary School to Ririe High School after the Board of Trustees approved beginning the process Oct. 11.
Business Manager Blake Jenson presented the board with a rough draft of the plan that would move the District Office to the high school before the end of the school year and cost less than $10,000. He estimated that $4,000 will cover the cost of materials and the certified electrician.
Jenson said he believes it will be beneficial to have the District Office in the same building as the Superintendent, plus it would also free up needed space at the elementary school. Superintendent Chad Williams also pointed out that having the office in half of the library will not negatively impact students, because it’s currently being underutilized.
Construction began last week during Fall Break and is expected to be completed and moved before the end of the year.
Prior to receiving approval, the trustees were hesitant to start construction during the school year. With that in mind Jenson said construction will only take place during school breaks. He indicated that the main reason for not waiting until summer break is because of the multitude of other projects that tend to be happening.
Trustee Nathan Johnson said he isn’t opposed to the project but felt like they were rushing into it, and before he would approve it they’d need more information with a complete plan and the total cost of the project.
Again, Jenson said if he waits until the Nov. 8 meeting they’d have to put the whole project off until summer because Fall Break would’ve come and gone.
Chairman Jason Ferguson on the other hand said he and Jenson have spoken about the proposal in the past and that he believes the District Office and the Superintendent need to be in one central location.
Despite Johnson’s concerns, the trustees moved to approve the relocation project pending permits are obtained if required, all additional requirements met, the total cost remains below $10,000 and the project is done in a timely and legal matter.
The ensuing vote was 4-1 with Johnson voting “no.”
The funds for the project will reportedly come from the general fund.
“He (Jenson) commented that there were some savings from the summer projects that will help pay for this project,” draft minutes state.