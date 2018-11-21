The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustees are now advertising for a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a bond consultant that would direct them in preparing for a 2020 bond.
Superintendent Chad Williams stressed that even if a bond consultant is chosen, the district doesn’t have to commit to anything.
According to draft minutes from the Nov. 8 meeting, before approving the RFP Chairman Jason Ferguson said he felt as if the Board of Trustees are “being lost in the process,” and that the Building Committee and the board needs to be on the same page. He asked if the committee works with the architect and engineer firm or if it’s still the board’s decision.
Trustee Nathan Johnson indicated that it’s the Building Committee’s responsibility to put together a 50-year plan and then they have to bring it to the board for review and approval.
Williams agreed with Johnson, noting that the Building Committee is planning to meet with the architect and engineer firm, come up with the plan and then present it to the board. Before doing this however, he said they are trying to get more feedback from the public before finalizing a specific plan.
To do this, Trustee Becca Andreasen suggested holding a public hearing after the Building Committee meets with the firm to present their ideas.
Overall, Williams said they are still on track to pursue the 2020 bond.
With that, the board unanimously approved advertising for RFPs.
In other action, the board approved an additional $1,600 to complete the re-location of the District Office to purchase and install cabinets.
Before doing so many board members had issues with the request since they previously approved allocating $10,000 to the project. Business Manager Blake Jenson said cabinets are not expensive but after contracting someone to spray foam insulation, tape and texture and do electric work, it has left little funds left to complete the project.
To help cover the additional $1,600 Jensen said he could omit the cabinets from his office to assure the project is completed for the rest of the District Office. Trustee Brigham Cook commented that he would prefer he do so.
Board Clerk Kristi Hamilton chimed in at this point explaining that the District Staff did all that they could to keep the costs within the $10,000 and that the District Office is the heart of the District.
She explained that three staff compromised by getting gray cabinets rather than the preferred dark wood cabinets that was between $3,000 and $3,500 more expensive and the cheaper white cabinets that would make the office look like a kitchen.
Despite their concerns, the board unanimously approved the additional $1,600.