School district seeks emergency levy fifth year in a row

With Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 continuing to grow, the district intends to seek an emergency levy for the 2019-2020 year.
Between the 2017-2018 school year and the 2018-2019 school year, enrollment increased by nearly 300, Superintendent Chad Martin said. Enrollment numbers are measured and compared on the same day each year for comparable results.
As per Idaho code, the district is entitled to receive around $860,000 to accommodate the increased enrollment. No vote is needed from the public for emergency levies; district boards of trustees can impose them on their own.
Because the levy is not new, the district has indicated the tax rate will remain about the same.
Jefferson School District No. 251 is among at least five school districts that collected emergency levies between 2014 and 2019, Idaho Education News reports. According to documents retrieved from the district, the district has received emergency levies nearly every year since 2008, with the exception of fiscal year 2011 and fiscal year 2014. Amounts ranged from $424,300 in 2008 to $642,925 in 2018. Altogether, the district has received $4.7 million in emergency levy funds since 2008. The 2019 emergency levy would be the largest to date.
“With our growth, we’ve qualified for it for several years,” Martin said.
This year, the levy will be particularly helpful, Martin said, as the district will have a new middle school and have completed building a new elementary school and two elementary school additions.
“It (the emergency levy) comes at a great time because we’re able to do some of those things that we wouldn’t be able to do,” he said.
The money from emergency levies goes toward things the school otherwise may be unable to pay for. Money for the district building projects comes from voter-passed bonds. Money for additional teachers comes from the state. But the money needed for books, paraprofessionals, new curriculum and other course support material is not covered, Martin said. He said the emergency levy will also fund teachers moving to different schools as well as the purchase of library books, athletic uniforms, band equipment, furniture and other items for Farnsworth Elementary to make it comparable to Rigby Middle School.
Overall, Martin said the community has been supportive of the district’s projects and he said the district is looking forward.
“We’re excited about the things we have going,” he said.