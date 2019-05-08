School district to receive AEYC grant funds

The City of Rigby was announced as one of 15 communities across the state that are set to receive grant funding through the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children’s “Preschool the Idaho Way” project, the first step in expanding access to high-quality preschool opportunities for Idaho families.
Grants range from $5,000 to $10,000 that will be used to support community preschool collaborative as they develop plans to create, expand, or enhance early learning programs for four and five-year-olds.
Each of the Preschool the Idaho Way grant recipients have already identified at least three collaborative partners. The lead for Rigby is the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251.
Director of Elementary Education, Michele Southwick said the district will receive $5,000 that the district intends to use to establish a preschool program in Roberts.
She said receiving the grant is essentially a starter grant, and by using the funds to start moving in the direction of beginning the program, they will become eligible for future grants.
Southwick noted that they decided on Roberts because the elementary school has the highest percentage of students on the free and reduced lunch program and because it has the highest percentage of students who speak English as a second language.
Because of that, these students tend to be behind when they begin Kindergarten.
“We want them to have access to a (preschool) program so that they are not too far behind,” Southwick said.
Southwick pointed out that they are in the very early stages of establishing the program, and that a specific date to open the program has not been discussed.
Likewise, it’s the district’s intent to continue to expand preschool programs throughout the district in the future.
“We are so impressed by the dedication of these collaboratives, and we’re excited to work with them as they develop preschool opportunities that fit the unique needs of their communities,” Idaho AEYC Executive Director Beth Oppenheimer said. “Preschool the Idaho Way is all about creating local solutions for local families, not a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Idaho is currently one of only four states in the United States that does not currently invest in public preschool options and as a result, many families cannot afford, or access early learning opportunities for their children.
“Too many of our children start school behind and never catch up,” Oppenheimer said. “Idaho simply cannot wait any longer to invest in its future, and families know that. We hope that as communities across Idaho prioritize preschool, state lawmakers will also recognize the value of focusing on the early years.”
The project is being funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.