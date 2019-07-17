Students in Jefferson, West Jefferson and Clark County school districts will have access to free fresh vegetables this coming school year after schools received grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the Idaho State Department of Education.
The districts’ schools were among 124 awarded the grants. In Jefferson Joint School District No. 251, Harwood Elementary was awarded $15,485 and Roberts Elementary awarded $8,524. In West Jefferson School District No. 253, Terreton Elementary/Junior High School received $12,998 and Hamer Elementary given $1,136. Clark County schools were awarded $3,267.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is targeted at schools that have higher enrollment of students identified for free and reduced price meals. It allows students at participating elementary schools free access to a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the school day. This gives students who may not have regular access to fruits and vegetables the opportunity to have a healthy snack during the school day.
Schools are reimbursed for the fresh fruits and vegetables provided during non-meal times, according to the education department.
For information about Idaho Child Nutrition Programs, visit www.sde.idaho.gov.