Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 and Ririe School Dist. #252 are now accepting surveys for the 2021-2022 school calendar options.
Jefferson has two options, option A and B. Option A has a start date of Sept. 1, 2021 and the last day of school would be June 3, 2022. Option B has a start date of Aug. 25 and the last day of school as May 27, 2022.
"Our biggest thing trying to get community input," said Jefferson Superintendent Chad Martin. "We want to do all we can to hear from them and we really work to build the calendars from community feedback. The biggest difference is really having some more time in August or June."
Students will still have Labor Day, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents Day and Memorial Day off in addition to Thanksgiving, Christmas, Spring Break and several Teacher Professional and work days. This works out to 180 teacher days and 169 student days.
Under option A, the first trimester would be from Sept. 1 to Nov. 19, the second trimester from Nov. 29 to March 3, and the third trimester would be from March 7 to June 3.
With option B, the number of teacher and students days remains at 180 and 169 respectively, with the dates of parent/teacher conferences and some workdays switched for different weeks.
The first trimester with option B would be from Aug. 25 to Nov. 11, the second trimester would be from Nov. 15 to Feb. 17, with the third trimester from Feb. 22 to May 27.
Residents in the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 can take the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BDLTFMH. The survey will close Feb. 5, 2021 and the results will be presented to the Board of Trustees Feb. 10.
Ririe School Dist. #252 has calendar option #2.0 and #2.1. With 2.0, the first day of school is Sept. 1 and students would attend school on Martin Luther King day. The rest of the calendar is similar to the calendar for the 2019-2020 school year. The graduation ceremony would be May 25 and the last day of school would be May 26.
With the 2.1 calendar option, the first day of school would be Aug. 31. Fall break would be a week earlier to lineup with the spud harvest and students would not have school on Martin Luther King day. Graduation would still be held Wed. May 25, 2022 and the last day of school would be May 26.
The survey for the Ririe calendar can be taken at ririe252.org under the 2021-2022 Calendar Survey tab at the bottom of the page.