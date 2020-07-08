Local school districts are in the planning stages of what faculty, students and parents can expect come fall for school instruction.
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 released plans June 30 with color coded operations dependent upon the spread of COVID-19. The district hopes to be prepared for any scenario, whether students can be in class physically or if doors will close again.
Green operations mean the schools will operate normally if community transmission is minimal or moderate, which will be defined by Eastern Idaho Public Health. With precautions in place, classes, buses and lunch services will run as normal.
Yellow operations mean schools will operate on an alternate day schedule. According to the release, the district has prepared this option to avoid a complete school closure. When students will not be in school, learning will continue through Schoology.
While the district recognizes that families will be burdened with making accommodations for days children are not in school, students and teachers will be able to maintain regular contact.
Red operations will indicate the closure of school buildings. This plan will be implemented if there is substantial community transmission and if a state or local order to close schools. Learning will continue remotely through Schoology.
For safety precautions, masks are optional for staff and students, hand sanitizer will be available and regular hand washing encouraged, social distancing and respiratory etiquette will be taught, desks and other hard surfaces will undergo frequent sanitation and the use of shared materials and spaces will be limited.
For families uncomfortable with sending their children back to school, students can enroll in the Rigby Virtual Academy, which is a completely online program.
Clark County School District has not discussed plans for starting school in fall, although Board Member Orvin Jorgensen stated he believes they will hold face-to-face instruction.
Ririe School Dist. #252 School Board has discussed options to have face-to-face instruction as well as plans for if school is unable to return to in-person classes, although no official decisions have been made.
According to Kristy Hamilton, District Secretary and Board Clerk, stated that the management team will continue to look at options for fall semester. The next board meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. July 9 and will be streamed through the School District’s Ririe Bulldogs YouTube page.
Updates will continue to be available as it get’s closer to the school year. More information can be found on district websites or Facebook pages.
Effort to obtain school information from West Jefferson were unsuccessful at this time. We will continue to reach out for updates.