Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 will receive about $300,000 as a Volkswagen settlement rebate for 10 school buses, while Ririe will receive around $27,000 to go toward a new bus in 2020-2021.
The United States filed a complaint in 2016 alleging Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act and produced more than 500,000 vehicles with diesel engines that did not meet emissions standards. Ultimately, a settlement for consumers totaling $10.03 billion was reached, and eligible individuals throughout the U.S. were eligible to apply to receive a portion of that money.
Clyde Southwick, director of transportation for the school district, said he had applied for and subsequently received a rebate for the maximum number of vehicles.
“Apparently not a lot of people applied, and so we got the maximum allowed, which is the rebate for 10 school buses,” he said.
Southwick said in order to get the rebate, the buses must be destroyed. He said he had received a bid for $3,000 to destroy the buses, but said it could be done in-house.
“Their agenda is to take less fuel-efficient vehicles off the road,” Southwick said about the EPA.
After the destruction of the buses, the district would receive a rebate of 25% of what the buses cost new, or $30,000 per bus, he said. Leon Clark, vice chairman and acting chairman of the school board, said that would far exceed the salvage value of the buses.
“Yes,” Southwick said.
Southwick said typically the school district would get $1,500 per bus “if we’re lucky,” and said the buses the district would be getting rid of have been “kind of a pain in our side.” He said the rebate money could go toward paying for nicer school buses.
“We’ve applied for the transit-style buses, and we have the ability to get those with larger and more seating capacity and better quality,” Southwick said.