School districts seek individuals to fill vacant trustee positions

Two local school districts are seeking to fill vacant school board positions after too few candidates ran for the positions.
Ririe School District No. 252 is once again seeking an individual to represent Zone 2 as a trustee. The school district previously filled the long-vacant position with an out-of-zone representative in October. Megan Coles’s term expired at the end of December, and the board has once again declared a vacancy for Zone 2.
Rebecca Andreasen, Ririe school board chair, said she hopes this time an individual from Zone 2 will be interested in the position. She said some new people have moved into the zone and said she hopes they “will want to give it a try.”
“It really is a rewarding thing to do, and it gives us a chance to have a voice for our kids and our community,” Andreasen said.
The other local district seeking trustees is Clark County School District No. 161. The board had two vacancies at the start of the school board’s first meeting. One of those vacancies was filled upon the appointment of Danette Frederiksen of Dubois, who will be the Zone 4 trustee. The board still lacks a Zone 1 trustee.
The districts must post the vacancy initially for 30 days, followed by 60 additional days if no one shows interest. If no one from the zone shows interest at the end of the 90-day period, the position then opens to out-of-zone residents. Andreasen said for Ririe, she “hopes it doesn’t get to that point.”
Those interested in filling either of the vacancies can submit a letter of interest to the respective school district office.