Local school districts are looking to recoup losses from the COVID-19 pandemic with funding from the CARES Act and other grants.
Ririe School Dist. #252 Business Manager Bronson Funk stated their district had received money from four different areas of funding totaling in $294,000.
The first piece of funding is $43,000 and can be used in “a lot” of different ways with an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2022. The second portion is for Learning Management Systems (LMS) and totals $12,000. Funding for Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) totals $3,500 and the Special Distribution fund is $235,000.
The Ririe School Board of Trustees approved a one time stipend to to staff using the majority of the Special Distribution Fund for additional work that’s been done within the district.
The majority of purchases the district has made has been for cleaning supplies.
“The supplies that we’ve purchased will help us prepare to better respond to any kind of outbreak where cleaning and disinfecting needs to be done,” Funk said. “We’re in a good situation financially. Because of the unknown, spending has slowed down. I think we’ll be fine.”
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 has received a total allocation of $1,990,485. According to Superintendent Chad Martin, the money will go towards covering unbudgeted expenses that the district incurred as a direct result of COVID-19.
“We’ll cover things like online schooling expenses because we established an online elementary and middle school, a new nurse to help with contact tracing, an increase substitute budget and supplies like masks and sanitizer,” Martin said.
The district will also use a substantial amount of the funding in a one time stipend to staff that have put in overtime work to transition learning to online. Martin believes about 70% of the funding will go towards the stipend.
“It’s been difficult,” Martin said. “I would love to say that things have been perfect but they haven’t. Our teachers though have been resilient and all the changes really take a toll on teachers and administration. It’s been done well but at a cost because it’s almost like working two jobs.”
Martin stated that with constantly changing numbers and information, they’re also trying to constantly adapt to make learning the best possible experience in a difficult time. He said that it continues to be their priority to keep kids in school.
West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Superintendent Shane Williams said that their district would be receiving $403,878 between technology, blended funding, government pay on the 5% cutback, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), LMS and SEL.
Technology will cover Chrome books, Smart Screen monitors and teacher laptops
Williams stated that the biggest part of understanding when it comes to the funding is that it must all be spent on things that were a direct result of COVID-19.
“As a school we are always appreciative of additional funds being made available,” Williams said. “Since these funds must be spent in connections to COVID’s impact on the district, they are not directly replacing those items that were cut with the 5% holdback.”
Clark County School Dist. #161 will use their funding to cover additional expenses in personnel needs and supplies as well as providing a one-time stipend to those that had to complete additional overtime work in order to adjust the district to COVID-19 learning and cleaning procedures.
The district has received a total of $162,533 in funding allocation.
Interim Superintended Blair Wilding said they’ll be able to cover the cost of disinfectant, automatic water bottle fillers and online learning costs.