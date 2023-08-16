Jefferson Joint School District #251 Superintendent Chad Martin and Doug McBride and Tara Bybee from Madison Health gave updates to the Rigby Chamber of Commerce on August 9 regarding the state of the school district and the upcoming Madison Health Services in Rigby, as well as information regarding the Madison Memorial Behavioral Health Unit.
Martin announced the school district had been working on some noticeable projects this summer, such a repaving the parking lots and student pick-up areas at Rigby High School and Rigby Middle School and re-roofing Harwood Elementary School.
“One of the questions we get a lot is [about] the Roberts gym,” Martin said. “As you are aware we passed the bond; sometimes the expectation is you pass the bond one day and bricks start being laid the next day. That’s not really how it works.”
Martin’s explanation to the chamber illustrated a process which entailed accessing the bond money, meeting with engineers and architects and then the tentative plan for breaking ground.
While the district is currently in conversation with the architects, designers and engineers, they have decided to postpone the previous October date for beginning construction out in Roberts. Instead, he said, they have elected to wait for the weather to break in the spring to begin construction on the new gym, as early as March or April.
Martin also announced this year the district has gained about 50 new teachers, a result of both turnover and growth simultaneously.
Growth, he said, is something the district is still working to deal as the residential population in Rigby continues to grow. Conversations with the Board of Trustees are still in progress, discussing possible avenues for dealing with incoming growth, but as of yet don’t have an established time line.
Public input, he said, has shown several possible options for what people believe will help address the growth. Building a new high school, building a new middle school, and building a facility for Career Technical students are some of the ideas which have been bounced around.
Doug McBride, with Madison Health, announced the near arrival of a Rigby Medical Center. Expected to open in September, the medical center will be an offshoot of the Madison Health medical services in Rexburg which will bring several services not often offered in Rigby to the area.
He stated this project has been in the works for a while, and that he has even had discussions with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to ascertain which services were greatly most needed in the Rigby area. One particular service, he said, which the commissioners asked about were behavioral and mental health services.
Madison Memorial Hospital, he said, has had a Behavioral Health Unit now for two years, and McBride turned his speaking time over to Tara Bybee to inform the chamber about the services offered and why they are offered.
“Mental Health has a stigma,” she began. “In a lot of ways. Our goal is to help people understand mental health.”
She stated mental illnesses are diseases such as physical ailments which can affect everyone at least once in their lives. However, the spectrum of people the BHU aims to help are those who are more heavily affected by their mental illness or symptoms, such as those with acute psychosis or heavily anxious and depressed with suicidal ideations.
The facility at Madison Memorial has capacity for 12 patients at a time. The unit is based around helping each other, patients helping others and working group programs to help recover from their mental health emergencies.
The goal of the unit, she said, is not to intake the patients. Instead, after coming in through their emergency facilities, they have experts on staff who will screen and help determine what the best option for the patient is. If the best environment for the patient is to remain at home, then staff at the BHU will devise a safety plan and actions for caretakers to help the outpatient.
However, if a patient is instead admitted to the facility, they are admitted to a program which she said will help them gain the tools they need to healthily cope with their conditions as well as help them recover function in their daily lives.
Patients participate in group activities and games, see a psychiatrist daily, and work on self-esteem and goal setting. They work on coping skills, interpersonal effectiveness, mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotional regulation and safety planning while following the ground rules set by the department.
Fair Board President Carl Anderson announced the Rigby fair would begin on August 16 and encouraged chamber members to attend and support the kids participating in animal showing and selling.
