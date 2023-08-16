Jefferson Joint School District #251 Superintendent Chad Martin and Doug McBride and Tara Bybee from Madison Health gave updates to the Rigby Chamber of Commerce on August 9 regarding the state of the school district and the upcoming Madison Health Services in Rigby, as well as information regarding the Madison Memorial Behavioral Health Unit.

Martin announced the school district had been working on some noticeable projects this summer, such a repaving the parking lots and student pick-up areas at Rigby High School and Rigby Middle School and re-roofing Harwood Elementary School.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.