The Idaho State Board of Education met April 6 to discuss moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board made decisions to extend the soft closure of schools in Idaho while giving districts and charter schools the ability to determine how to meet schooling requirements.
Shane Williams, superintendent of West Jefferson School Dist. #253, stated that their district is prepared to continue to provide online learning and meal programs through the remainder of the school year if closures continue.
"The feedback from parents has been a lot of thanking teachers for what they've done," Williams said. "We're still trying to fine tune things moving forward. No one knows the length of closures and switching so quickly from face-to-face to online learning is a difficult task."
Williams said that teachers have been great with putting together packets, moving to online learning and also reaching out to families for feedback.
"We're really trying to provide a great learning opportunity for students," Williams said.
Jeff Gee, superintendent of Ririe School Dist. #252 stated that most feedback has been positive, but like others, they continue to work through kinks.
"We've had some problems with productivity and WiFi but people are being understanding," Gee said.
For students struggling with lessons or login issues, teachers are on-call during school hours as well at the "skeleton" office crew for the district.
"We've had about 20 families reach out to the tech director who's working with a company to provide them with a month of free WiFi and we're using buses to deliver packets to students," Gee said. "Like everyone else, we're just taking things a week at a time."
Paula Gordon, superintendent of Clark County School Dist. #161, stated that while they're working through some delivery issues, parents in the district have been supportive and the teachers and students are constantly in contact.
"So far so good," Gordon said. "We've had some hiccups but we're working through them. Creating a new education system in a few days is no small feat."
According to Gordon, the size of the school district helps with getting students the assistance they need. Parents have teachers' phone numbers. Gordon says that it's important to remind people that everything is going to be okay and that they'll work through things together.
For Clark County students, Gordon says the district's first priority is to make sure their students are fed. Focusing on how students are doing emotionally and in their relationships follows and then academics.
"We want to check on our families and our community," Gordon said. "Being in such a small community, we know the parents and the grandparents and the students; it feels like a a big family. We want everyone to be okay."
Gordon states that the staff and employees have all been "absolute rock stars" in stepping up to the plate to make sure everything that needs to get done, happens.
Clark County students that might be struggling with assignments and at-home learning can reach out to their teachers for assistance. The district website also has messages available with information regarding COVID-19 updates.
In regards to the new statement released by the state school board, Gordon stated that the county school board will monitor the situation but is currently unsure of the closure length.
"We will do what's in the best interest of our kids first and foremost," Gordon said. "The rest will follow."