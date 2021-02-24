Schools celebrate FFA week

National FFA (Future Farmers of America) Week is being celebrated around Jefferson and Clark Counties as groups hold events and competitions surrounding the week aimed at celebrating the impact FFA has on its members.
According to FFA.org, the week provides members the opportunity to raise awareness of FFA and to advocate for agriculture in their communities.
Clark County FFA students will be hosting dress up days for the school as well as hosting advisory activities.
Cheyenne Dalling, Clark County FFA Advisor, has been the advisor for the past two years and said that while she’s still learning, the students are good kids and excited in the things they do, which makes a huge difference for her.
“The activities will allow students outside of FFA to get an idea of what we do and get them interested in joining,” Dalling said.
The dress up days began Monday with FFA Pride Day followed by Camo Day Tuesday. Today is Western Wednesday (dress like a cowboy), and Thursday will be Battle of the Brands (Ariat, Carhart, Wrangler, Hooey, Roper, etc).
The Advisory Activities are 30 minute activities that are taking place during the school day with Monday focusing on Career Development. Students were able to experience portions of Vet Science, Ag. Sales, Floriculture and Food Science.
Today’s activity is focusing more on competition with “Day at the Races” theme where students will race stick horses while wearing drunk goggles. Thursday’s activity will be a relay race.
According to Dalling, students who participate get an cumulative score throughout the week and will get the chance to earn prizes that were donated to businesses in the surrounding areas.
“The officer team decided to do this as a way to increase participation and help increase the excitement of students surrounding FFA,” Dalling said.
Rigby High School FFA students began their Emblem Hunts Tuesday and will continue today and tomorrow.
Thursday will be the Annual Tractor Drive beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. Students will begin the tractor drive at Scotty’s True Value. Feb. 25 will also be the day of their Appreciation Luncheon from 11:55 a.m. to 1:28 p.m., which will be followed by the Fifth Annual Weld-Off from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Brayden Thomas is a senior FFA member and Chapter Officer that’s been apart of FFA all four years of high school. Thomas says his favorite FFA week activity, besides the luncheon, is the tractor drive because he loves to see tractors in the school parking lot.
Thomas plans to stay with agriculture after graduating and serving a mission for his church by attending Brigham Young University — Idaho to study Agronomy and Soil Sciences.
Darcy Godfrey is another senior Chapter Officer and her favorite part of FFA week is the weld-off.
“Welding isn’t something that a lot of woman do and it’s cool to be able to compete in it and be able to say ‘look what I can do,’” Godfrey said.
Friday Feb. 26, FFA students will participate in a service project beginning at 10 a.m.
Alyssa Harris, a RHS senior and Chapter Officer, said she enjoys the weld-off and the service project. For this year’s service project, students will be welding panels for the new horse barns at the fairgrounds, cleaning the school parking lot and sanitizing the school.
“I’m really taking away the bonds I’ve made in FFA with other members and the advisors as well as the new skills I’ve been able to learn from the opportunities FFA has provided,” Harris said.
Harris hopes to get into the tech program at the College of Southern Idaho to become a vet tech.
“My favorite thing about FFA week is seeing our young leaders see opportunities and provide experiences for others,” said Rigby FFA Advisor Lex Godfrey. “It’s been nice to see industry support that grown as well. Kids are the most important crop we grow and the community and teachers see that while kids can see the application and the benefits of this experience.”
Efforts to reach Ririe and West Jefferson for FFA week schedules and interviews were unsuccessful.