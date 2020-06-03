In a letter to superintendents and charter school administrators, Governor Brad Little informed school employees that the reduction in the General Fund for public education would drop by approximately $98.7 million dollars, a 5% drop for Fiscal Year 2021.
“In the negotiations we’re having, there’s going to be a freeze on the career ladder for our teachers,” Ririe Superintendent Jeff Gee said.
Little outlined that the executive order he plans to issue at the beginning of the next fiscal year will outline reductions to “minimize the impact to student learning and ensure a degree of uniformity across the state.”
According to Gee, the school district has been unable to approve their budgets, something he says are usually completed at this point, while they waited on the state to make decisions.
The Idaho Department of Labor stated in a release May 21 that laid-off Idaho workers have filed 136,901 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the nine weeks of the COVID-19 state of emergency. This is 2.3 times the total number of claims filed in all of 2019.
Targeted funding reductions in the General Fund include suspending the 2% base salary increase for administrators and classified staff, freezing movement of instructional and pupil service staff on career ladder, suspending leadership premium distribution for one year, reducing professional development line-items, IT staffing line-item, classroom technology line-item, content and curriculum line-item and reducing the Central Services budget.
Any further cuts to meet the 5% reduction will come from discretionary funds.
Jefferson School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin said the biggest impact reductions we’ll have will be on their day-to-day operations with cuts to leadership premiums.
“For teachers that depend on it, that’s a problem,” Martin said. “They do a lot for our schools and obviously without the pay, we won’t expect them to put in the hours. We’ll need to figure out how to get all the work done.”
In addition to impacting the 2021 FY, Martin said they’ll have to freeze their salary schedule and ladder for the current year; increases they were already expecting before cuts.
“We’re still working on our negotiations,” Martin said. “We want to support our teachers as best we can.”
Martin said that despite cuts, the goal of all the administrators and teachers in the district continues to be providing the best possible services to students.
According to survey results on how comfortable parents are with sending their kids back to school in the fall, Martin said 15% felt uncomfortable at this time with sending kids back to classrooms.
The district is continuing to improve their online learning options for those that wish to stay home.
Ririe School Dist. #252 Superintendent Jeff Gee said that they’re also working on their negotiations, but he’s looking forward to having students back in the classroom.
“I’m happy with how our teachers got people online but it’s not ideal,” Gee said. “It’s not as effective as having kids in the classroom but they’ve done great while they had to do online.”
Gee also said remediation will be offered at the beginning of fall along with lots of reviewing before jumping into new material.
With school out for the summer, Gee stated that the district would continue to budget for a 5% decrease in funds.
West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Superintendent Shane Williams said it was difficult to learn of the cuts and make decisions on where to start.
“At the end of the legislative session, the outlook was a 5% increase for this year,” Williams said. “Now we’ve had a 1% reduction for this year and a 5% reduction for next year. It’s a complete 180° from what we were expecting.”
Williams stated that the Teachers Association understood the measures that were having to be taken and were supporting of having to decrease the salary. He said the district would be following Governor Brad Little’s recommendations for meeting the 5% reduction.
“It really has been a tough year,” Williams said. “We have learned a lot through having to do online learning but we miss our students and look forward to seeing them again.”
West Jefferson School District has not made any decisions on reopening their doors for fall semester.
Clark County School Dist. #161 Superintendent Paula Gordon said the situation puts every district in a tough spot.
“We’ll be assessing our budget again to see what areas we can hold back in,” Gordon said. “My main goal is to do no harm.”
In terms of reopening, Gordon says the district and board will need to read through the guidelines and protocols before coming up with a plan to make it work for the community and Clark County students.
“There’s definitely going to be a lot of conversations,” she said. “It’s too early to tell where we’ll be the hardest hit but in making decisions, we don’t want to cause any harm to our students.”