In a letter from Jefferson School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin to parents and guardians, Martin outlines the district’s decision to close their doors for the remainder of the the school year.
The school year for Dist. #251 ends June 4 and distance learning will be the means of education through that date.
Students have been out of school since March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Martin states that while there are logistical matters that need to be handled before school ends, information will continue to come from the district through principals. Plans for graduation will also be announced along with other end-of-year procedures.
“These are incredibly unstable and trying times, and we thank you for your ongoing efforts to help us provide an education for your children,” Martin said in his email.
Paula Gordon, Superintendent for Clark County School Dist. #161, stated that the board has adopted the latest guidelines from the Idaho State School Board but they have yet to make a decision on closing for the remainder of the school year.
Ririe School District #252 currently has adopted the state board’s latest decision to extend the soft-closure but Superintendent Jeff Gee of Ririe said the school board will most likely need to have another emergency meeting now that the state board has released the criteria for re-opening schools.
According to the Idaho State Board of Education’s release on criteria for school re-openings, minimum requirements include no statewide or local social distancing requirements be in place, the peak of state infection curve must be passed and it must be 14 days after the peak, approval by the local public health district and the re-entry plan must be approved by the local board of trustees.
The state board also released a list of minimum protocols schools must follow including establishing disinfecting protocols, plans for vulnerable students and staff, attendance plans for those who are uncomfortable sending students back to school, communication plans and more.
West Jefferson School District #253 Superintendent Shane Williams said that the district has decided to continue at-home learning for the remainder of their school year, which is set to end May 28.
Williams stated that no new material will be taught after May 22 though to utilize the final days of the semester for Chromebook return and locker clean out. Returning materials and allowing students to clear their lockers will have to be staggered to maintain social distancing.
Graduation decisions are still being discussed among the districts, with superintendents stating that no final decisions have been made regarding celebrations.