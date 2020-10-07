Superintendent Jeff Gee of Ririe School Dist. #252 moved classes to online learning Sept. 28-30 with hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19 among staff members.
“The move will allow for deep cleaning and make it possible for me to utilize staff who are sick or quarantined,” Gee wrote in a letter to parents and guardians in the district.
Gee stated that he also asked the school board to hold an emergency meeting to extend online learning through Oct. 1 to provide ten days of physical distancing to stop the spread and allow for a deep-clean of facilities.
According to Gee, six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more were under quarantine as of Sept. 30.
“We are still waiting for test results for two more staff members who are experiencing symptoms,” Gee said
One student has tested positive but did not attend school during the infectious period and no students are currently under quarantine.
“Everyone is kind of quarantining right now with school online,” District Nurse Danielle Olson said.
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 will move to a four day in-school work week with Fridays as a flexible learning day for students beginning Oct. 9.
In an email sent to district families Oct. 2, Superintendent Chad Martin stated that the district had 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in students and 11 among staff members. There were 144 students absent due to close contact with a positive case that may have been at school or elsewhere.
As of Sept. 25, Jefferson district had ten staff members with COVID-19 and 12 students. 129 students were quarantining, with Superintendent Chad Martin saying many of those quarantining were from positive tests within their households and not from exposure at school.
West Jefferson School Dist. #253 was on Harvest Break from Sept. 25 to Sept. 30, with only one COVID-19 case to report in an employee as of Sept. 30. In a letter sent to district guardians and staff, Superintendent Shane Williams said that when the district receives confirmation of a positive test, contact tracing is carried out to inform those that had been in close proximity to the case (within 6ft. for more than 15 minutes) that they need to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for seven to 14 days.
The West Jefferson district had been following a month of learning in the “Yellow Schedule.” The Yellow Schedule had students in school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesdays as remote learning days.
According to a letter sent to guardians Aug. 21, Williams wrote that with remote learning days, students would have no more than four hours of learning. Having Wednesdays as remote days allowed for teachers to send home the work for Wednesday and allow for follow-up on Thursdays.
Clark County School Dist. #161 Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding reported two staff members and one student that had tested positive with COVID-19 as of Oct. 1, with one teacher quarantining.