Jefferson County Commissioners and Public Works Director Dave Walrath met with Great West Engineering Boise Business Unit Manager Travis Pyle and engineers for the Transfer Station to be designed and built on County Line.
Walrath stated the purpose of the meeting was to get a scope of work, what kind of deliverables are possible and public outreach.
Pyle stated he has been to the site of the new landfill and has a general idea of the layout of the facility, but wanted to know what kind of improvements Walrath and the commissioners were looking for.
As for the transfer station itself, Walrath stated they are looking for an office and a restroom, similar to the St. Anthony station. For the scale house, Walrath was thinking about something similar to the Island Park station, where there is an incoming and outgoing scale.
When asked about a maintenance building, Commissioner Scott Hancock stated it’s a good idea to have one to house and keep some of the equipment warm and prevent cold starts. It also provides an area for maintenance to be done on equipment in an enclosed environment.
Walrath would like to see a hybrid model come out from the three transfer stations from Island Park, Bonneville and Fremont County. Walrath mentioned Jefferson County is a bigger county and has a lot more traffic, so he would like to see traffic going down the middle instead of on one side.
According to Pyle, with the intel from the County Line site, and looking into the layouts of the other transfer stations, they could come up with a few different options, which will then phase into the design plan. Pyle mentioned they can do things in phases and not build everything at once so that the facility lasts for a long time.
Pyle asked if there was a need to discuss the county changing the zoning, and Hancock clarified the property used to be an existing landfill, so the permitting will be an easy process.
Pyle then asked if there would need to be improvements done to County Line Road, which Walrath then stated there may need to be turn lanes and a traffic study done considering the road is already heavily traveled.
They discussed starting the construction process around Nov. 2022, weather permitting.
The public hearing is currently set for Nov. 15, where Pyle will present a master plan and have a technical presentation of the transfer station.