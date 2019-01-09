MENAN—The Menan City Council will be meeting Jan. 10 at 7pm at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
Derek Scott, son of Todd and Shaundel Scott of Annis and Deidra Hall, daughter of Klair and Deann Hall of Idaho Falls were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple this past week. A reception was held in their honor that evening. They will reside in Logan, Utah where they will finish their schooling at Utah State University.
•
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Jan. 9- Tasty Tot Casserole, X-Ray Vision carrots, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 10-Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, catsup, baby carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 11- Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 14- Pulled Pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 15- Chef’s chicken fried beef steak, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday today to Cyndy McGraw; Jan. 10- Margaret Poole; Jan. 15- Darcy Skaar.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.