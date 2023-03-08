A retail staple in Rigby has been sold after over 50 years of serving the community. After this week, Scotty’s True Value will now be known as Rigby Ace Hardware, following the store’s year-long sale negotiations with Broulim’s.

What started as an auto parts store in the early 80’s has since seen multiple changes in location, offered services and side ventures. One thing which has remained constant, said long-time owner Kirk Scott, has been the hard work and the loyalty of his employees.


