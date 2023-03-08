A retail staple in Rigby has been sold after over 50 years of serving the community. After this week, Scotty’s True Value will now be known as Rigby Ace Hardware, following the store’s year-long sale negotiations with Broulim’s.
What started as an auto parts store in the early 80’s has since seen multiple changes in location, offered services and side ventures. One thing which has remained constant, said long-time owner Kirk Scott, has been the hard work and the loyalty of his employees.
“The ones [employees] that have stuck with me, that are still with me,” Scott stated confidently, “Broulims is going to take good care of them. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have done it.”
Scott’s parents Keith and Marjorie Scott opened their first auto parts store in 1980 on State Street in Rigby. Their reason, Scott said, was so they could leave something behind for their children.
“My dad started it, and my little brother Tony.” Scott said. “I came in later, because I was still working, and then he had me come on board.”
At the time, it was what Scott called a “tiny, tiny” store, but soon after moved across the street to where the current Slade Roofing is. Another move quickly followed, Scott recalled, as they had purchased another building on Main Street by what used to be Abbott’s and Reed Drug.
However, in July of 1988, Reed Drug caught fire and forced the Scott’s to move their small business once again.
“We had move everything out back to the other building,” Scott said, recalling the emergency situation the large fire caused. “It didn’t burn down, but the community really, really helped us out on that.”
In 1992, Scotty’s sold their Radio Shack store — a short-lived venture started in 1988 on Main Street — and moved into their current location when they purchased the old Jefferson Cooperative building. This move marked the beginning of Scotty’s True Value and from there, the store began their expansion.
The building wasn’t large when they took it over, Scott said, so they built onto it. By the early 2000’s, the Scott’s purchased their second location, Scotty’s Two, and began offering equipment rental services as well.
With the help of their employees, he interjected, this period of transition and growth was a smooth-moving success as they stepped up and stayed with them.
“In about 2005, we found out mom and dad had cancer,” Scott said, emotionally recalling the beginning of a series of family tragedies to affect the Scotts and their business. “Dad passed away. And then mom did. Then it was just Tony and I.”
Keith passed away in 2007. Two years later, Marjorie passed.
Scott and his brother had some good years working together after their father’s death, Scott said. It was their family’s business and they worked hard at it. A year and a half after the death of their mother, Tony was also diagnosed with cancer. He passed away in 2010.
Through all the loss, Scott remembered, Scotty’s store continued to move along.
“Everything went really well,” he remembered. “We put our nose to the grindstone and my employees were wonderful.”
2017 was a great year as Scotty’s prepared for the total solar eclipse, Scott said. Everything was good. He said he had gotten the company fixed up and management all in place going into 2018 to the point that he and his wife Kathee were planning vacations.
On April 19, 2018, however, Kathee passed away just two months short of their 40-year anniversary. Her death was the result of a sudden, unexpected brain aneurysm.
“It was really hard for me to work,” he struggled to say, emotionally overcome. “To be in there now, because Kathee was such a big part of that store.”
Matters to do with the store became an emotional strain, but his employees were there once again, to help keep him and the store going.
“Like I say, I’ve got the best employees, they always have had my back,” he affirmed.
Walking into the store the morning after Kathee’s death was difficult. He came into the store, he expressed, looked at his employees and assured them they would all would be fine. In turn, his employees continued to support him.
In the years prior, Scott had considered opening a small satellite store in Ririe. Later, he recalled, he would lose sight of that vision.
At 66 years old, he mused, his children have not shown any interest in carrying on the family business. Because of this, he ultimately decided against going into debt to open another store.
“It was just like, I can’t give my employees any more unless I open another store, which I don’t want to,” he said. “My vision wasn’t what it used to be.”
According to Scott, Broulim’s officials had been working on him to sell the store since his brother died in 2010. At the time, however, he wanted to make sure the employees would be taken care of.
In February of 2022, Scott made the decision to move forward and sell the business to Broulim’s. It took a year, he said, mostly due to the pre-sale process which required DEQ studies and financial figuring.
The next steps, he said, are to take inventory and for Broulims to take possession of the store with official closing on the sale to happen in the next week.
Scotty’s employees were notified of the sale in January of this year, a fact which he said came as a shock to them. Officials from Broulims came in to the store to talk with the employees, he continued, as part of the process where he hoped employees realized they’d be taken care of.
“That was the deciding factor,” he said. “Like I said, he worked on me for quite a few years. When he finally said, ‘okay, this is what we can do for the employees.’” That was when Scott knew it was time.
Broulims has not purchased Scotty’s Two. Instead, Scott said, he is selling the rental equipment while the repair service will be moved back to the Ace Hardware building. While he has had a few offers on the Scotty’s Two building, he wants to wait for the right buyer, he said.
Scott would like to see a nice restaurant come to the property, he said. Or something fun that would help Rigby “dress up,” or provide nicer and broader options for his hometown.
During its time, Scotty’s has served the community in various ways, from supporting 4-H market sales every year to working with The Giving Cupboard. For the last four years, according to Scott, Scotty’s has provided scholarships for students in Rigby’s Future Farmers of America program — students he believes to be the most hardworking.
They even, at times, provided scholarships to some of their own employees; hardworking kids whom Scott stated he was very proud of and who wanted to pursue either secondary education or trade programs.
“I really think it’s going to be better than I could made it,” Scott confidently reflected about the future of his family’s store. “They’ve more resources and I think with those resources, it’s gonna be better.”
At this time, Scott and his wife Charlotte do not have any immediate plans following the sale, but had expressed a desire to travel in the near future.
