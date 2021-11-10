Scouting for Food 2021 helps hundreds of families in Southeastern Idaho

SFF Troop 1898 collects food donations in Ririe for the Scouting for Food 2021 program put on by the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Pictured L to R: Tace Coles, Nathan Haney and Jacob Huffaker.
The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America kicked off its annual “Scouting for Food” drive where the public was asked to bring their non-perishable food items and drop them off to various specified locations in most communities, according to a press release.
Through the generous giving of citizens of our community, our local food banks will receive much needed relief to help feed the area’s hungry. This drive benefits members of our community in need by providing over 200,000 meals. This year the Grand Teton Council collected over 62,000 food items. There was over 300 adults and Scouts giving a little bit of their Saturday to serve the needs of others.
The release states Scouting for Food involves several hundred of Scouts in every community. In Southeast Idaho, Scouting for Food is one of the yearly service projects that every unit plans on performing for the good of the community. Scouts are asked to give countless hours of selfless service to help those in need. That has always been a strong tradition of the Scouting motto “to do a good turn daily” and “helping others at all times” from the Boy Scout Oath.
As for professional services provided by Melaleuca, we are very grateful to have them assist with an advertising campaign to help boost our message through radio ads running during the campaign. The JustServe.org social media platform was also very instrumental in promoting for volunteers to help with the Scouting for Food drive. There was also a strong effort with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its many members assisting in this project on previous weekends which brought in another 118,000 lbs. of food. Special acknowledgement goes to IPAK for the donation of boxes and Sager Sign Arts for the production of banners!
For more information on Scouting for Food, contact your local Boy Scout Service Center at either (208)522-5155 or (208)233-4600.