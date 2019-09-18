Screens have become a part of everyday life, and often people in the United States keep one on their person at almost all times.
“Everybody has a computer in their pocket nowadays with cell phones,” said Kim Keller, Rigby High School counseling secretary.
According to the Pew Research Center, 85% of adults reported owning a smartphone in 2018, while 95% of teens reported having access to a smartphone. For teens, this number stayed relatively consistent regardless of factors such as socioeconomic status or parent’s level of education.
Though technology such as smartphones and video games has been around for decades, parents and society as a whole have struggled to figure out how to handle increasing access to screens.
To help educate students and parents on how to use technology to maximize its positive aspects and decrease the negative, Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 is hosting a showing of the documentary “Screenagers: Growing up in the digital age.” Chad Martin, district superintendent, said he and other members of the school administration saw the film earlier this year and decided it could be beneficial for local families.
“The goal is to just help … parents have conversations, and know questions to ask, and really work through the new world that we live in in the technology age or the digital age,” Martin said.
Screenagers, directed by Delaney Ruston, tells the stories of teenagers and young adults are affected by constant access to advancing technology, and covers the science behind that technology’s effects. Martin said he thinks the perspective is one common in households throughout local communities.
Modern technology has both positive and negative effects, Keller said. At school, Keller said technology is primarily beneficial. Jefferson County is rural, and may not have the same resources in terms of teachers when it comes to larger areas.
“We’re able to offer so many more options because of technology being able to come into a classroom,” Keller said.
Keller said one example is the high school is currently offering a music appreciation class taught by someone on the other side of the country who can communicate with students on a video call. Other options the school has offered include college prep courses, she said. However, Keller said students could also be distracted by technology in the classroom.
At home, the technology can allow students to connect with people who share common, perhaps niche interests, RHS counselor MeKayla Bishop said. However, she said that connection to others online could mean face-to-face relationships do not receive as much attention. Keller said it also means issues like bullying are no longer confined to school, but can travel with students in the form of a pinging phone. Keller said she thinks parents need to model positive online behavior for their children and have open conversations about technology.
“We want our students to know that they can turn to an adult,” she said.
Martin said he hopes parents are able to better understand their children and vice versa after watching “Screenagers.”
“The unique thing about the documentary is it’s not trying to persuade one way or another that phones are bad or phones are good, but it just opens up a conversation,” he said.
“Screenagers: Growing up in the digital age” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Rigby High School Auditorium.