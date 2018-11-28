(IDFG)—The Idaho Fish and Game commission set seasons and rules for the 2019-21 fishing seasons at its Nov. 14 meeting in Coeur d’Alene. New rules to take effect Jan. 1 are as follows:
Statewide
Establish June 8, 2019; June 13, 2020; and June 12, 2021 as “Free Fishing Days.” These dates are the Saturday after the first full week in June and correspond with National outdoor recognition events.
Upper Snake Region
Palisades Lakes (alpine lakes in the Palisades Creek Drainage) − Remove from Special Rule Waters and and manage under general fishing rules.
South Fork Snake River − Remove size restriction on brown trout.
Ririe Reservoir − Remove the ice fishing restricted area and remove from Special Rule Waters and manage under general fishing rules.
Swauger and Fishpole lakes (alpine lakes in Custer County) − Remove from Special Rule Waters and manage under general fishing rules.
Salmon Region
Region wide − Remove bass size, bag and possession limits.
Southwest Region
Salmon River and all Salmon River tributaries − Remove bass bag, size, and possession limits
Indian Creek Reservoir − Remove from Special Rule Waters and manage under general fishing rules.
Wilson Springs Ponds − Change all waters within the Wilson Springs Access area, including Wilson Drain to a 2 trout limit.
Deadwood Reservoir and tributaries − Reduce the kokanee limit to 15 per day.
Boise River − Reduce the bag and possession limits on steelhead to 2 fish per day and 6 in possession.
Magic Valley
Big Wood River (Richfield Canal upstream to Magic Dam) − Change the bass limit to 6, any size may be kept.
Billingsley Creek (Section: From the old railroad grade upstream to Tupper Grade) − Remove from Special Rule Waters and manage under general fishing rules.
Silver Creek − Lengthen the catch-and-release season to March 31 on two sections (between Highway 93 upstream to bridge near milepost 187.2 on Highway 20) and implement a catch-and-release season from December 1 through March 31 on one section (bridge near milepost 187.2 on Highway 20 upstream to Kilpatrick Bridge).
Southeast Region
Weston Reservoir − Remove special rules for bass and manage under general fishing regulations.
Deep Creek Reservoir − Remove size, bag and possession limits on bass.
Bannock Reservoir (Wellness Complex) − Change the limit to 2 trout and a general bag limit for all other fish species.