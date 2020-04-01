With a 21-day stay-at-home order issued for the state of Idaho, residents have been instructed to limit travel and self-isolate whether sick or not.
“Our healthcare and public safety workers are putting themselves in harm’s way to respond to the coronavirus emergency, and we owe it to them to do our part by following this statewide stay-home order,” Governor Brad Little said.
According to Ready.gov, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s campaign for emergency preparedness, social distancing can put emotional strain on families. Each family member should get enough sleep, eat healthily, create and stick to a normal routine and encourage talking about feelings openly.
For those feeling overwhelmed, the Disaster Distress Helpline is available 24/7 to listen and provide counseling at 1-800-985-5990. A texting option is also available by texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746.
Vibrant Emotional Health, an organization that focuses on mental well-being and emotional health, several coping mechanisms during COVID-19 include setting a limit on media consumption, including social media, staying active, getting enough sleep and rest, staying hydrated, avoiding excessive amounts of caffeine and alcohol, eating healthy and staying connected to love ones can all help improve mental well-being.
Vibrant also suggests talking about feelings and enjoying conversation unrelated to the outbreak can help lower stress.
Accurate health information can be obtained by the Centers for Disease Control, healthcare providers and local 211 and 311 services if available.
Scott Miller of Therapeutic Interventions said with a stay-at-home order, he expects to see a rise in anxiety, depression and anger on the negative side. Miller said those at home may also experience a closer attachment to loved ones.
Miller suggests staying in touch with loved ones through the internet or cellular devices.
In order to help combat the negatives of self-isolation during the stay-at-home order, Miller suggests cutting back or completely stopping alcohol consumption, to get exercise, get lots of sun and increase vitamin D intake. Having hobbies, keeping your brain active and taking on projects can help people to feel productive and combat anxiety and depression.
“One thing you can do it print patterns for face masks that could be used at healthcare centers,” Miller said. “You’re keeping busy while also contributing to your community.”
For those in a domestic violence situation, Miller gave several tips including: establishing a separate bank account for yourself, obtaining a P.O. Box and having your personal mail sent to that location and to report the domestic violence.
“You should separate yourself as much as possible before filing for separation or divorce,” Miller said. “Having these separate accounts and mailing address will ensure your savings don’t get completely wiped out and your mail won’t be destroyed.”
Miller also said to establish a safe place to go, whether at the victims’ shelter or a friend or family member’s.
According to Miller, the courts are still open to handle domestic violence cases.
“It won’t get better on its own,” he said. “It can be treated but it’s not like a self-help situation.”
The phone number for The National Domestic Violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).