Semi truck and suburban with horse trailer crash near Dubois
Workers clear the debris from a two-vehicle wreck outside of Dubois on Interstate 15. The crash involved a semi-truck and a truck pulling a horse trailer filled with personal belongings. An ISP representative said neither of the individuals involved in the crash were seriously injured.

 DANETTE FREDERIKSEN/Special to The Jefferson Star

A two-vehicle crash near Dubois between a semi truck and a truck pulling a horse trailer resulted in minor injuries Oct. 10, Idaho State Police report.

According to ISP, the semi truck rear-ended the horse trailer at milepost 168 on southbound Interstate 15 around 5 p.m. The horse trailer was filled with personal belongings, and there were no horses inside.

ISP reports Joseph Melfi, 36, of Taylor, Utah was driving a 2000 Kenworth semi truck pulling double trailers, while Lindy Larson, 45, of Lodi, Calif. was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban pulling a horse trailer. According to ISP, Melfi rear-ended Larson and went off the right shoulder and rolled. Larson also went off the right shoulder.

ISP reports Larson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, while Melfi was not. An ISP representative said they experienced minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.