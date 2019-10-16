A two-vehicle crash near Dubois between a semi truck and a truck pulling a horse trailer resulted in minor injuries Oct. 10, Idaho State Police report.
According to ISP, the semi truck rear-ended the horse trailer at milepost 168 on southbound Interstate 15 around 5 p.m. The horse trailer was filled with personal belongings, and there were no horses inside.
ISP reports Joseph Melfi, 36, of Taylor, Utah was driving a 2000 Kenworth semi truck pulling double trailers, while Lindy Larson, 45, of Lodi, Calif. was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban pulling a horse trailer. According to ISP, Melfi rear-ended Larson and went off the right shoulder and rolled. Larson also went off the right shoulder.
ISP reports Larson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, while Melfi was not. An ISP representative said they experienced minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.