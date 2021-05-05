Representatives from Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch’s offices as well as from Congressman Mike Simpson’s office attended the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting April 19 with a congressional update and to address any questions or concerns the commissioners had.
Amy Taylor from Risch’s office first discussed constituent services that are available such as being able to provide tickets for tours to the White House and Capital in Washington, D.C. for those visiting the area, as well as looking into passport delays.
Taylor stated that with COVID-19, there has been a backlog with getting passports on time for trips and that they’re able to contact the Department of State to assist. She also said that their offices can provide recommendations to applicants that are looking to apply to military academies, which she stated provides a great education.
Kathryn Hitch from Crapo’s office also touched on the PILT MORE Act, which was introduced by Crapo, Risch and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), that aims to reassess and give the actual property value of the land and the foregone property tax revenues that counties would have otherwise received.
“The federal government is taking more land and not paying a fair tax because it goes out of the private sector and goes into the government sector, then we get just that PILT and it’s not adequate to subsidize the tax base within the counties,” said Commissioner Scott Hancock.
Hancock continued and said that the big thing in Jefferson County is Fish and Game acquiring land and they pay the value of the land when they acquired it but that they don’t pay more in PILT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) when property value rises.
“Every single county in Idaho relies on the PILT program to fund critical county services and compensate for the tax base lost to federal lands,” said Risch in a press release April 1. “Unfortunately, these payments do not begin to make up for the actual revenue loss rural communities sustain. This legislation is a critical step to ensuring counties are made whole.”
The representatives then opened up to take questions or concerns from the commissioners, and Hancock said that currently people were concerned about government spending on foreign aid to countries that support terrorism and dam breaching. On the spending, Hancock said they need to make sure they’re careful.
The majority of the conversation then focused on dam breaching, with Hancock directing the question to Congressman Simpson’s representative, Josh Sorenson.
“The majority of our citizens are not in favor of that, I hope he understands that,” Hancock said. “We don’t know what liberal groups he’s trying to appease, but that’s not a popular subject in the state of Idaho.”
He commented that there are other issues that need to be addressed first before going straight to breaching the dams.
According to Simpson’s website, The Columbia Basin Initiative identifies an “unsustainable status quo” where there’s a cycle of poor salmon returns, endless litigation and regional uncertainty. The dams provide benefits such as hydropower, travel and shipping, tourism, recreation and more.
Salmon though, are not returning at a rate that not only replenishes the supply, but is in a level where extinction can occur.
“4% is enough to maintain and grow, 1% is not,” Sorenson explained. “Biologists are saying that we may have three to four cycles before we’re looking at endangered species. So 25 years from now, we might not see any salmon.”
Hancock stated that he would like to see where the differences are between the Idaho dams and the other dams, where Idaho is not seeing the return but others are.
“Do we need to change [the ladders] and do the same as other dams? To me there hasn’t been enough research,” Hancock said.
Sorenson stated that he will pass along these concerns and that this project is still in the beginning phases with no actual legislation proposed at this time. He also said to please send on any comments and concerns to the office and that there’s a possibility they can have conversations with the office in D.C. with Simpson’s Chief of Staff.
“We literally get hundreds of calls about this and we’re looking at all our options,” Sorenson said. “We are also talking and getting a lot of our information from biologists on this.”
The representatives concluded their visit by stating that they are happy to hear from local government and that any concerns should be passed along to their offices in order for the senators and congressman to have the opportunity to address and work on concerns.
Contacting Congressman Mike Simpson can be done at https://simpson.house.gov/contact/.
Contacting Senator Mike Crapo can be done at www.crapo.senate.gov/contact/email-me.
Contacting Senator Jim Risch can be done at www.risch.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/email.