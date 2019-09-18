The City of Rigby has received two grants from Northwest Farm Credit Services as part of the company’s Rural Community Grant Program.
The Rigby Senior Citizens Center and Jefferson County Historical Society each benefit from the grants. The senior center had a freezer door break over the summer, and the $500 grant would go toward paying for a replacement for that door. Meanwhile, the historical society received a $750 grant to go toward insulation.
However, Leon Guymon, president of the historical society, said the grant was no longer needed for that specific project.
“The first round actually covered the insulation,” Guymon said, referencing a nearly $8,000 CHC Foundation grant the society received.
Guymon said instead, the $750 could go toward an electronic sign, though it would not completely cover the cost. He said it may also go toward another project.
While the historical society has received more than enough to cover the initial project they needed done, the senior citizen center is still far from fully covering costs, said Stephanie Butler. Butler, the office manager at the center, said the door and compressor of the freezer both broke and cost more than $5,000 to replace. In addition, $750 worth of food had been lost, she said.
“That grant, we’re grateful for, however it does not even scratch the surface,” she said.
Butler said the door had to be fixed, and the center had been able to pull from “rainy day” funds to do so. She said they are still looking at recovering that cost. Those interested in donating to the center can stop by from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or donate to the Rigby Senior Citizens Center Paypal account.
In a Sept. 5 meeting, Mayor Jason Richardson told Cody Hendrix of Northwest Farm Credit Services that grants like these are beneficial to the community.
“We’ve had a couple discussions recently about the importance of volunteering and donations and the help that comes beyond the tax burden that we have to do, also,” Richardson said. “And it really is organizations like yours that kick in and help communities like ours that help it function.”