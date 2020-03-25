COVID-19, or coronavirus, is a respiratory illness spread through person-to-person contact. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and fever-like symptoms. Severe side effects can include pneumonia in both lungs, multi-organ failure and death.
Those at a higher risk for severe symptoms include older adults, those with asthma, HIV, pregnant women and the immune-compromised.
Eight in ten COVID-19 deaths in the United States have been in adults aged 65 years and older.
For senior assisted living centers, this means a higher regulation of residents and increased vigilance against potential threats to the their health.
Amy Rackham, owner of Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby, said they've had to change their schedules in order to best protect those residing at Sage Grove.
Measures include having residents in isolation with no visitors, group activities or lunches. To make sure residents aren't feeling lonely, walks are permitted one at a time, they're provided with puzzles, games and movies and can even get their nails painted.
Rackham said that those caring for older family members or persons should not take them out into the community. Everyone should also be practicing good hand hygiene before caring for someone or meal preparation and to disinfect high traffic surfaces.
Just as Sage Grove is doing, Rackham also suggested limiting who's entering and exiting the home. If a regular appointment for a check-up approaches, she suggests postponing non-essential doctors visits.
The CDC suggests restricting all visitation except in compassionate care situations, restricting volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel, canceling all group activities and communal dining and having active screening of residents and healthcare personnel for fever and respiratory systems.
The Wildflower Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility of Rigby is also following the guidelines set by the CDC.
For those in assisted living facilities that begin to exhibit a respiratory infection, the health department should be notified, resident or healthcare personnel.
If you or someone you care for begins to show signs of a fever, has a cough or shortness of breath, emergency response teams encourage citizens to contact their primary doctor, community care, Eastern Idaho Public Health or the CDC.