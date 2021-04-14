The Rigby City Council finalized a settlement agreement with Richard Marler after he didn’t receive a water bill for his property since hooking to city services in 2003.
According to City Clerk Dave Swager, Marler built a home in 2003 and at the time, Mayor John Anderson did not want wells in the impact zone, which led to Marler hooking up to the city’s water services.
Swager said that the hook up was never recorded and that the water line was never marked in the city plans which led to Marler never receiving a water bill for the property. When work began on a subdivision near his home in the winter of 2021, the line was discovered, bringing the hook up to light.
The agreement covers the price of water usage from the last 18 years at what the city price was at the time for each year. It further states that Marler, who now has a well at that location, is no longer hooked up to the city’s water services. Marler went to his own well when the city discovered the line.
The city council discussed concerns on wording with the agreement, which had already been signed by Marler for the city council meeting April 1, and what the agreement entailed, as Marler owns several properties in the area. Council members wanted to ensure that the signed agreement couldn’t be used in the future to excuse anymore water bills.
Mayor Jason Richardson stated that in one of the paragraphs, it indicates a single water line, not multiple connections for other properties, but that they could have it marked in their records for clarification.
A motion was made to accept the agreement with the exception of doing a little more investigation on the other hookups in the city, and Marler will have to pay the city $4,775.64 as a water bill that will cover the last 18 years. The motion carried with council member Nichole Weight voting no based on concerns over wording.