Sheppard wins Turkey Days Grand Prize

Connie Sheppard and her youngest daughter Grace strolled through Broulim’s, ready to cash in their grand prize from The Jefferson Star’s annual Turkey Days contest – a $100 shopping spree at Broulim’s in Rigby.
Unfortunately, one of Connie’s daughters, who is attending college in Kansas, received a concussion earlier this week, so Connie and her family will be spending Thanksgiving in Kansas to comfort her daughter.
Connie remarked that they will try to get together as a whole family here in Rigby, with her five children and two new grandbaby boys. Connie’s father and her husbands parents have all passed away, and Connie said she would like to carry on some of the traditions they had as a family into her children.
Some of the traditions Connie and her family has are, of course, getting together as a family to have a big dinner.
“Family is really the big thing,” Connie said.
This is the first Thanksgiving Connie and her husband will be having with their new grandbabies.
There were some “odd traditions” Connie spoke about when thinking about traditions they have as a family. Their family enjoys sauerkraut and sausage, as part of their German family heritage. Connie mentioned her family also enjoys green bean casserole.
According to Connie, one of their staples as a family is sweet potato casserole. A family neighbor had once introduced her mother-in-law to it and it has become a necessity at Thanksgiving dinners.
Connie also mentioned her children prefer Stove Top stuffing over her homemade version. Grace chimed in to say she doesn’t like her stuffing mushy. Connie defended her stuffing, saying it’s perfectly moist and one of her favorite things.
Another of Connie’s favorites she mentioned was cranberry sauce, which she enjoys making homemade as well.
Connie remarked that she is a salad type of person, and really enjoys making either a mandarin orange salad or a fresh cranberry salad for Thanksgiving dinner.
As the ladies checked out, they observed this was their first time winning anything. Connie stated she was so grateful to be able to shop for her family and thinks this will be the cheapest Thanksgiving she will have ever had to make for her family.
Other winners from the Turkey Days drawings are as follows:
Vogue Dimensions (Salon Product Basket) — Hilary Tuckett, Rigby
Broulim’s (Turkeys) — Brynlee Christman, Rigby; Sharon Marcusen, Rigby
Mobley Physical Therapy (Veggie Trays) —Tillman Hathaway, Rigby; Karin Quinn, Rigby
Creation Station (Custom T-shirt & Custom Hat) — Julia Young, Rigby
The Burlap Flower ($50 Gift Certificate) — Beth Ferguson, Rigby
Dansie-Hepworth Dental (Turkeys) — Marla Judy, Rigby; Meeka Schwendiman, Rigby
Scotty’s True Value (Turkey) — Rick Wade, Rigby
Scotty’s Two (Turkey) — Trudy Later, Rigby
Westmark Credit Union ($25 Gift Card) —Justin Beard, Menan
Ron’s Point S (Turkeys) — Jon Ferguson, Rigby; Julia Young, Rigby
Rigby Physical Therapy ($25 Gift Cards) — Fred Yost, Rigby; Jorja Shippen, Rigby
Papa Kelsey’s (Medium Pizzas) — Jon Fergusen, Rigby; Sandy Galbraith, Rigby
Idaho Drug (Turkeys) — Suzanne Garrett, Rigby; Karen Hammond, Rigby; ($10 Gift Cards) — Lane Bradshaw, Rigby; Val Barnes, Rigby
Eclipz Salon (Service & Product Basket) —Vikki Gerdes, Rigby
Floral Classics (Thanksgiving Arrangement) — Bob Morris, Rigby
Les Schwab Tire (Turkey) — Taylor Sheppard, Rigby
Bob’s Kwik Serve ($30 Gift Card) —Susan Anderson, Rigby
Arctic Circle ($20 Gift Card) —Scott Mugleston, Rigby
Rigby Bank of Commerce ($25 Gift Card) — Diane Hook, Rigby
Townsquare Dental (Free Turkey & Sack of Potatoes) — Barbara Blair, Lewisville
Teton Vision (2 Pies) — Camille Elkington, Rigby
Upper Valley Family Medicine ($25 Gift Card) —Debra Sperry, Rigby
Ririe Bank of Commerce ($25 Gift Card) — Belinda Miller, Ririe