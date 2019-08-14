Sheriff cuts out proposed K-9 officer in favor of needed jail upgrade

In a special budget meeting Aug. 8, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson asked commissioners to scrap his K-9 officer proposal and forgo a couple of vehicles in favor of having important jail repairs taken care of next year.
“I think that doing it this way takes the stressor off the entire general budget,” Anderson said. “I’m not asking for $200,000 more dollars.”
Anderson said in an Aug. 5 that the equipment programmed to operate multiple functions in the jail was obsolete. He said he spoke with Garn Herrick in the Information Technology department, who said the equipment would need to be replaced soon. Anderson said the equipment was too old to be repaired since the company that created it was out of business. Instead, he said it would need to be replaced.
In the same meeting, Hancock said it would be better if the sheriff did not include those repairs in the budget if it could wait a year. By Aug. 8, however, Hancock said Anderson had spoken with individuals who worked in the jail, who said they did not know if the equipment would last that long. Thus, the sheriff’s budget needed to be updated to include those upgrade costs, Hancock said.
“What you’re telling me, is that’s critical, it sounds like to me we’ve really got to do that,” Hancock told Anderson, referencing the equipment upgrade.
Anderson said yes.
To fund the upgrade, the sheriff said he thought the best way would be to move the money for the K-9 officer and K-9 support — $56,000 together — and some of the money for new vehicles — $120,000 — to the upgrade line. With the $35,000 already in that line, that would bring the total to $210,000, which Anderson said would pay for the repairs and leave some cushion in case it cost more than expected. With the cuts, Anderson would still have enough money to purchase four vehicles, Hancock said.
As far as having to forgo some vehicles and the K-9 position, Anderson said “maybe next year.”
“Yeah, I think so,” Hancock said.