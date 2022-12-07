Clark County Sheriff John Clements has resigned after nearly two years in office, according to Clements on a phone interview on Nov. 28.
“I want to leave the county in the best standing I can,” Clements stated in the interview.
Clements’ resignation came as a result of overwork, according to County Commissioner Nick Hillman. In Clark County is has become increasingly difficult, as inflation continues to rise, to keep deputies employed.
With the lack of deputies, of which Clark County currently has two, scheduling became difficult and Clements began taking all of the calls that came in.
“It burned him out,” Hillman said.
The burn-out and high-stress of the situation impacted the sheriff’s health, as well, according to County Commissioner MaCoy Ward.
Ward also mentioned Clements was given an opportunity to return to his home and be a deputy near his family’s ranch.
Clements last day in office was Nov. 30, and with no new Sheriff yet appointed, the Clark County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting on Nov. 28 with Idaho State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Service Officers to discuss a schedule between the entities in covering shifts left open due to the lack of a Sheriff.
According to the meeting draft minutes, the purpose of the meeting was to solidify a schedule with Jefferson County’s Sergeant Leiland Smith and ISP for full coverage of shifts starting after Nov. 30.
Smith stated his intention to offer help with the transition to a new Sheriff once one is appointed, the draft minutes said.
Jefferson County and ISP will be filling in where they can, and according to Hillman, they feel they have the county pretty well covered.
In a bigger county than Clark County, a sheriff’s resignation would leave the Chief Deputy to step up until a new sheriff is appointed. According to Hillman, in a small county like Clark, there isn’t typically a Chief Deputy. In the absence of a Chief Deputy, the responsibility goes to the County Coroner.
“The Coroner, well, she has no jurisdiction,” Hillman said. “So it’s in our best interest to name a Chief Deputy.”
Their chosen Chief Deputy, Officer Victor “Rick” Donohoo will be finishing POST training and will be back in the county on December 10. At the meeting, Donohoo’s wife indicated he may want a short vacation period after his return, however, Messick stated, he would be willing to do what is needed to aid the county.
Hillman mentioned Clark County is currently going through the process of advertising for the office of Sheriff by taking resumes. According to County Clerk Camille Messick, the Clark County Republican Committee will review the submitted resumes and present candidates to the board to appoint.
The committee will provide the board with three names. Following that, the board will have 15 days to interview and appoint a new sheriff, or they can request three more names from the committee, Ward said.
“There needs to be new legislation language for this in a rural county in my opinion,” said Ward in an email, “because with a small rural county we have a small pool to pull out of... it should allow them to be able to move to the county as soon as they are appointed and still have to run at the next election it would give small county’s a better opportunity to fill this position.”
At this time, Messick stated, only two applications have been submitted.
Several community members were present at the meeting held on Nov. 28, where they asked several questions and expressed their support of Clements.
According to Messick, their concerns revolved around what the county could do to try to keep the sheriff or simply stating they wish he could stay. A lot of those specific questions were mostly left unanswered.
“He had a tough decision to make,” Messick said.
For the most part, Hillman said, the board felt a lot of support from the community, as they asked many good questions and all brainstormed to try to help the board think of other avenues for help during the transition period.
“If you look at the meeting notes,” Hillman said, “you can feel our anxiety. We care deeply about our little county, and little counties are struggling right now. We don’t have enough to draw more people in.”
While he was Sheriff, Clements stated he was proud to start the Reserve program in Clark County, as one hadn’t existed before. He hired what little he could, and the program is still small, but in place.
“I appreciate the community and the way they were toward the Sheriff’s office,” Clements said. “It’s not common to have a community supporting law enforcement much anymore.”
Attempts were made to reach Board Chair Commissioner Greg Shenton, but were unsuccessful.
Clements will be beginning his new position as a patrol deputy in Teton County beginning Dec. 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.