Clark County Sheriff Bart May announced he would not be seeking re-election and will be retiring from law enforcement.
Sheriff May plans to finish out his term and allow new candidates to run in the upcoming election. The new sheriff with take office Jan. 2021.
"Many things have happened during my time in Law Enforcement," May said in a news release Feb. 14. "It has been my pleasure to serve the past 10 years as your Sheriff. I am definitely going to miss serving this great community and working with all my employees, of which I have great admiration for."
May has accepted new employment but said Clark County has been a great place to raise his family. He will continue to reside in Dubois and plans to be available to assist the new sheriff for a smooth transition.